Man charged with DUI after vehicle crashes into Oak Lawn home
A man is charged with a DUI after a vehicle crashed into a single-family home in Oak Lawn overnight.
A man is charged with a DUI after a vehicle crashed into a single-family home in Oak Lawn overnight.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
The average Black household could afford just 7% of listings for sale last year. The figure was 10% for Latinos.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
If you're a first-time home buyer, you have several options when it comes to getting a mortgage.
Learn how to lower your credit card interest rate by improving your credit, shopping around, and negotiating with your credit card company.
Once you understand how credit card interest works, you can take steps to reduce or eliminate those charges and save money.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
Mortgage insurance protects the lender from a financial loss if you don't repay your mortgage. Here's how it works and when it's required.
Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.
Tesla is recalling 200,000 vehicles due to a malfunctioning backup camera. The camera wouldn’t work when the car was in reverse, which is the whole point of those cameras.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Eternal You follows AI companies who are using the technology to help people "speak" to the dead.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Ingenuity, the small helicopter that’s been buzzing around the Red Planet for almost three years, has taken its final flight. NASA announced today that at least one of the helicopter’s carbon fiber rotor blades was damaged during its last mission, grounding it for good. To say that Ingenuity had a remarkable run is a bit of an understatement: the helicopter was launched as a technology demonstration mission, with engineers hoping to achieve up to five flights with the vehicle.
A portable jump starter can totally erase the stress of a dead car battery. This one holds up to 50 jumps and is on sale for a crazy low $38.07.
“We have speed limits, and they exist for a reason. And it’s perfectly reasonable to say you can’t travel more than 10 miles over the speed limit,” San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener said.
The Makita power tool sale at Amazon has four great bundles for anyone looking to build out their tool box.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
That Girl is still our fashion icon. Save up to 60% on the star's favorite streamlined kicks.