Man charged in DUI, violent incident

Mar. 28—SOUTH WINDSOR — A Hartford man was arrested Friday night after police said he was found to be driving while impaired and attempted to harm a female passenger in his vehicle on Ellington Road.

Alan Ramirez, 20, was charged with driving under the influence, second-degree breach of peace, and violation of conditions of release.

South Windsor police said they responded to reports of an erratic driver in the area of Ellington Road and Sullivan Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The driver, later identified as Ramirez, was located in his car parked behind the Hartford Federal Credit Union on Ellington Road. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said the responding officers saw Ramirez leaning over and yelling at a female passenger in the vehicle.

Cleverdon said that police believed Ramirez was intoxicated and tried to pull the woman out of the vehicle and put his hands around her throat.

He was unable to pass a sobriety tests and was taken into custody, Cleverdon said. He was released in lieu of $5,000 bond and advised to not have contact with the woman.

Ramirez sent a text to her prior to being released, and an extra charge of violating conditions of release was added.

