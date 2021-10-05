Man charged with dumping trash on Berks highway

Oct. 4—A Reading man parked his car in the middle of Route 12 in Muhlenberg Township and dumped a large amount of trash onto the westbound lanes of the highway, blocking traffic, police said in a criminal complaint.

Muhlenberg police were called about 11:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a man blocking both lanes of traffic and throwing trash onto the road from his sedan. It was unclear if it was the eastbound or westbound lanes.

According to police:

Officer Connor Ahnert tried to take the man into custody, but he resisted by flailing his arms. Civilians helped the officer in wrestling the suspect, identified as Reinaldy Cabral-Bueno, to the ground. Officer Malachi N. Schmidt arrived moments later and helped Ahnert handcuff the suspect.

Officers saw Cabral-Bueno's sedan parked across both lanes and that traffic was backed up out of sight. There was trash on the road, including plastic sheeting and cardboard.

Cabral-Bueno told police that he noticed a large amount of trash in the grass beside the highway. He said he stopped in the road and threw trash from his car onto the road to prevent cars from going around him so he could pick up the trash that he had seen on the side of the road.

A tow truck driver who was initially caught in the traffic jam told officers that he assumed there was an accident so he drove around as many vehicles as he could to provide assistance. He saw Cabral-Bueno yelling and throwing trash from his car.

Cabral-Bueno of the 1400 block of Moss Street was free to await a hearing following arraignment before District Judge Dean R. Patton in Reading Central Court on charges of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways and depositing waste on a highway.