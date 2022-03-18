Man charged in Dundalk stabbing that killed his mother, injured another family member

A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after police found two people stabbed in a Dundalk home.

Raymond G. Swartz was found early Thursday walking in the road with blood on him, carrying a knife and a Bible and making “statements about murder,” police wrote in charging documents.

Additional officers went to his home in the 7300 block of Kirtley Road and saw a woman inside the house, apparently injured. They made entry and discovered the woman, Stacy Franz, 54, was dead.

A second victim was also found and taken to a hospital.

Police wrote in charging documents that Swartz admitted in an interview to stabbing Franz, his mother, as well as the second victim, who is also a family member.

No attorney for Swartz is listed in online court records. He is being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 15.