Man Charged With DWI After Crash Into Home Kills 1: PD | Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight:

Man Charged With DWI After Crash Into LI Home Kills 1: Police

Police have also identified the man who died in the crash.

Man Wields Shotgun At Police From Apartment Window: Detectives



The 73-year-old man faces multiple charges including menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau police say.



'My Hero': Community Supports Firefighter, 33, With Brain Cancer



Brian Saphire, 33, a volunteer firefighter and father, was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. His community is stepping up to help.

Man Arrested In Connection With Speed Racing: Police

The man is accused of speed racing in September and was arrested, police say.

Longtime Long Island Eatery To Close: 'End Of An Era'

O'Malley's was sold and a new restaurant, Senor Taco Mexican Grill is set to open its doors at the site.

NBC's Peacock TV Streams Documentary On Gabby Petito Case

"The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media" features exclusive interviews with the slain Long Islander's family.



2 Arrested In Connection With LI Resident's Overdose Death: PD

The resident died of an overdose earlier in December, police say.



Also Worth A Look







Patch PM shares some of the day's must-read items from our Long Island network. The Patch community platform serves more 50 towns and neighborhoods on the island. Learn how to post your own announcements and events on Patch.



This article originally appeared on the Southampton Patch