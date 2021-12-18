Man Charged With DWI After Crash Into Home Kills 1: PD | Patch PM
Man Charged With DWI After Crash Into LI Home Kills 1: Police
Police have also identified the man who died in the crash.
Man Wields Shotgun At Police From Apartment Window: Detectives
The 73-year-old man faces multiple charges including menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau police say.
'My Hero': Community Supports Firefighter, 33, With Brain Cancer
Brian Saphire, 33, a volunteer firefighter and father, was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. His community is stepping up to help.
Man Arrested In Connection With Speed Racing: Police
The man is accused of speed racing in September and was arrested, police say.
Longtime Long Island Eatery To Close: 'End Of An Era'
O'Malley's was sold and a new restaurant, Senor Taco Mexican Grill is set to open its doors at the site.
NBC's Peacock TV Streams Documentary On Gabby Petito Case
"The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies, and Social Media" features exclusive interviews with the slain Long Islander's family.
2 Arrested In Connection With LI Resident's Overdose Death: PD
The resident died of an overdose earlier in December, police say.
MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty, Used Wooden Club In 2017 Murders:Feds
LI COVID-19 Surge Is 'Epidemic Of Unvaccinated People': Doctor
Blue Point Brewery Opens Brewpub In Changing MacArthur Airport
Robber Displays Knife In Smith Haven Mall Macy's Theft: Police
'Winter Surge': LI Positivity Up Past 8% Heading Into Holidays
Special Needs & Veterans Center To Open In Huntington Station
LI Man Arraigned In Hit-And-Run Death Of Nicki Minaj's Father
Men Steal Quad, Dirt Bike From Greenlawn Home's Garage: Police
