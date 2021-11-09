Man charged with DWI, drug possession

Nov. 8—MANKATO — A man suspected of DWI asked the police officer who pulled him over if he could go to a liquor store nearby, charges say.

Remy Tyrell Peterson, 22, of Good Thunder, was stopped by a Mankato officer early Saturday morning after he reportedly sped down Cherry Street, nearly struck oncoming traffic and ran a stop sign.

Peterson appeared intoxicated and admitted he'd been drinking, according to a court complaint. He refused to do field sobriety tests and instead asked to go to the liquor store that was across the street from where he was stopped.

He reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer or give a blood sample.

Psychedelic mushrooms and 143 grams of cocaine allegedly were found in his vehicle.

Peterson was taken to a detox facility and was charged by warrant Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony drug crimes and gross misdemeanor DWI.