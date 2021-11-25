Man charged with DWI, drug possession in North Mankato

Nov. 24—NORTH MANKATO — A Mankato man whose license was revoked for a DWI charge last year allegedly drove intoxicated again — this time after consuming alcohol and khat.

Abdikarim Mohamed Abdulle, 49, was charged with felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court.

A witness reported Abdulle ran a stop sign and drove over curbs Saturday in North Mankato. An officer found Abdulle after he'd stopped at Colony Court Apartments.

A breathalyzer showed Abdulle had an alcohol concentration of 0.22, according to a court complaint.

He allegedly had khat. His lips and tongue were green, making the officer suspect he had recently been chewing on the plant that contains an illegal stimulant.

Abdulle lost his license after he was arrested for DWI in June 2020.