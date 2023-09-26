Man charged with DWI in Jay County SUV-buggy crash that fractured boy's skull

PORTLAND, Ind. — Jay County sheriff's deputies say a Decatur man was drunk when he drove into the rear of a horse-drawn buggy,

Four members of an Amish family were thrown from the buggy, according to court documents, resulting in a skull fracture for a 12-year-old boy.

Timothy Dean Johnson, 43, was charged Monday in Jay Circuit Court with causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

In a report, deputies wrote that Johnson was traveling southbound on U.S. 27, near Jay County Road 800-N, when his SUV struck the buggy on the evening of Sept. 10.

The Decatur man reportedly told investigators the crash had been caused by his "negligence," and also said he had consumed a "pint" of an alcoholic beverage before driving.

A deputy wrote that Johnson smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, "unsteady balance" and "watery, bloodshot eyes."

A breath test measured Johnson's blood-alcohol content at 0.141. In Indiana, motorists with a BAC of 0.08 or higher are considered intoxicated.

The injured child was apparently treated at a Fort Wayne hospital in the wake of the crash.

Johnson was also charged with driving without ever receiving a license, a misdemeanor.

In April, the Decatur man was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana in Muncie City Court. That case is still pending.

According to court records, Johnson has been convicted of driving while intoxicated (in Marion and Wells counties), possession of marijuana (in Randolph County) and possession of paraphernalia (in Blackford County).

