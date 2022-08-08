Man charged with DWI, resisting arrest, after crashing into downtown Ithaca building

A man was charged with driving while intoxicated and a slew of other offenses after police say he crashed into a downtown Ithaca building on Sunday night.

No injuries were reported following the crash.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a building in the 200 block of East Green Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that the driver was intoxicated, police said.

IPD reported that the driver initially resisted arrest but was then taken into custody and processed at the IPD Headquarters. He was later released to a sober third party.

The driver was charged with the following offenses:

Driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor

resisting arrest, misdemeanor

multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

IPD officers report only minor damage was caused to the East Green Street building.

Tompkins County: Man flees burglary, jumps on moving tractor trailer

For subscribers: In the Town of Danby, residents are at odds over a proposed noise law

Climate:Finger Lakes, Western NY counties under drought watch

Follow Kate Collins on Twitter: @kcollins213. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Man arrested after crashing into Ithaca building