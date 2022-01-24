Man charged in East Hartford rape

Jan. 24—A Hartford man is being held in lieu of $160,000 bond while facing charges that include an accusation that he raped a former girlfriend in the parking lot of an East Hartford car wash in July 2020.

But shortly after the woman reported being raped, the suspect, Gabre J. Thompson, 38, described the incident differently in a telephone conversation with East Hartford police Officer Andre Lyew, the officer reported in an affidavit.

Thompson, whose first name has also been spelled "Garbe" in official records, said the woman got in his car while drunk, got in an argument with him, scratched his face, and left the area, the officer reported.

Lyew added that Thompson declined to come to the East Hartford police station to give a written statement, saying he would be late for work. The officer quoted Thompson as saying he would come to the police station at another time. But the officer's affidavit, prepared in late August 2020, contains no reference to such a meeting having occurred.

The woman reported the incident to police around 4:20 a.m. July 29, 2020. Thompson is charged with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.

He was arrested Dec. 22, 2021, on the rape-related charges and a number of others, including a third-degree robbery charge stemming from an incident in Manchester on July 21, 2020, and charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and sixth degree larceny in East Hartford on July 23, 2020. He also faces charges of failing to appear in court in two drug cases and two probation violation cases.

The woman said she was walking to the Krauszer's food store on Main Street in East Hartford when a sport utility vehicle pulled up and Thompson, who was riding in the back seat, told her to get in, saying he had a bottle of alcohol for her, the officer reported. He went on to recount the following:

The woman said she got in the vehicle and that Thompson put his head in her lap in such a way as to hold her in the seat. But when they stopped in the Krauszer's parking lot, she said, Thompson told her to get out and walk.

Story continues

She said she walked across a side street to the rear parking lot of a car wash, where Thompson came up behind her, pulled her to the ground and raped her. She said she vomited during the attack because she was nervous and called for help, adding that Thompson eventually went back to the SUV.

After reporting the attack to police, the woman declined medical attention, saying she was uninjured, the officer reported.

The officer added that part of the woman's skirt was torn and that he subsequently found the vomit in the area but found no other physical evidence.

Another officer obtained video from Krauszer's showing a man and woman getting out of an SUV and walking across the Krauszer's parking lot, Lyew reported. The man stopped to talk to the driver of the SUV, then walked toward Lilac Street in the same direction the woman had gone, according to the officer.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.