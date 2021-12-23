Man charged in East Hartford shooting

Dec. 23—EAST HARTFORD — Police arrested a Waterbury man in connection with a shooting Wednesday on Smith Drive.

Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said Axel Rivera Perez, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered the firearm used in the incident, he said.

Rivera-Perez is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held overnight on $150,000 bond and was to be arraigned today at Manchester Superior Court.

According to Litwin, police responded to 160 Smith Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesdayday after reports of shots fired.

Officers found an adult male in the area of 144 and 146 Smith Drive with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, Litwin said.

Police said the man was conscious and transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigations have determined that the suspect and the victim were outside when the incident occurred, and that the suspect fled the area in a small, dark-colored car.