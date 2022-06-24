Man charged in East St. Louis drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

One of two children who were victims of a drive-by shooting in East St. Louis on Sunday has died, and a man has been charged in his slaying.

Joseph Lowe, 3, was pronounced dead at 4:09 a.m. June 19, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis said Tara Rick, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office. An 11-year-old had been shot in the arm and survived.

Meanwhile, authorities charged Troy L. Cooper, 34, of Barbara Street, Cahokia Heights, with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and and unlawful use of a weapon, according to St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office. He faces two counts on each charge.

Cooper is being held in St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million dollars bail.

According to the charging documents, Cooper is accused of firing at a Nissan Altima car.

Ranadore Foggs, East St .Louis assistant chief of police, said police received a call at 12:20 a.m. Sunday reporting the drive-by shooting at 15th Street and Bond Avenue.

At the scene witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots when the victims’ car was traveling on 15th Street and was struck by gunfire.

Police found the wounded children and an unidentified woman in the car, Foggs said.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group officers are investigating.