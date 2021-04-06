Man charged with Easter robbery in Bangor allegedly assaulted 2 officers while trying to flee

Judy Harrison, Bangor Daily News, Maine
Apr. 5—A man allegedly robbed a Bangor convenience store on Easter Sunday, assaulted an employee and fought with three police officers before being arrested.

Joshua Ireland, 32, who has no fixed address, was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest and a bail violation. He made his first appearance before a judge remotely Monday afternoon from the Penobscot County Jail.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray did not ask Ireland to enter pleas to the charges because he has not yet been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Ireland is being held without bail on a pending motion to revoke his probation and bail on previous charges.

Several officers responded to the Corner Store at 575 Hammond St. at about 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery. Ireland allegedly took items from the store, assaulted a clerk and then fled on foot.

Ireland was quickly located walking nearby. But when an officer attempted to stop him, Ireland punched him in the face and took off running, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor police.

The officer chased him and tackled Ireland about 200 feet down the road, Betters said.

Ireland allegedly ignored the officer's commands and refused to submit to arrest. He remained aggressive and combative, and he punched the officer again.

A second officer arrived and the struggle continued, according to Betters. With the help of a third officer, Ireland was taken into custody and to the Penobscot County Jail.

Two of the officers sustained multiple injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Betters said.

If convicted, Ireland faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the most serious charge of robbery. He also faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the assault charge. Refusing to submit to arrest is a misdemeanor crime that carries a maximum penalty of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

