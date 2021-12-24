Man charged in EH molestation case dies

Dec. 24—A man who was accused of last year of molesting a girl younger than 13 in East Hartford in April 2019 has died, Hartford Superior Court records show.

The man, Kenneth R. Allen, 40, a shipping worker at a local grinding company, was listed as a homeless East Hartford resident when he was arrested in January 2020 on charges of first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury to a child.

He was held in lieu of $175,000 bond until Aug. 3 of this year when Judge Laura F. Baldini ordered him released on a promise to appear in court. Allen didn't attend the Aug. 3 hearing because he was hospitalized, court records show, and the judge ordered that a letter from a medical provider that was attached to the bond reduction motion be sealed from public view.

Allen's case appeared on Wednesday's Hartford Superior Court docket, at which time Allen was reported deceased, and Judge Hope C. Seeley accordingly dismissed the case, court records show.

