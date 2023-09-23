Man charged with endangering paramedics with firearm

Sep. 22—OLIVE HILL — An Olive Hill man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he brandished a rifle at EMS workers.

The Carter County Sheriff's Department made contact with Chad A. Kees, 45, around 4:30 Friday morning after he allegedly threatened two Carter County EMS workers who responded to assist his mother.

According to Kees's arrest citation, EMS was dispatched to a residence on Oak Hills Circle, near the Trumbo Road area of U.S. 60, in response to a complaint about a female not breathing.

Once on scene, EMS discovered the woman in OK condition, but, police say, the EMS workers also discovered Kees "hallucinating" that someone had come into his home and tampered with his mother's oxygen tank.

The arrest citation alleges Kees pointed his rifle at a doorway near one of the responding paramedics "because there were people that had been in his house."

According to court records, Kees admitted to using methamphetamines prior to the incident.

The paramedic, according to court records, was also a Greenup County constable, who said he was able to disarm Kees and unload the rifle.

The sheriff's deputy reported Kees was released from prison in June and was a convicted felon, resulting in charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"(Kees) created a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to (a) paramedic and constable ... by possessing the gun while hallucinating and pointing it near him while it was fully loaded with ammunition," the deputy wrote.

Kees was booked into Carter County Detention Center and is set for arraignment in Carter County District Court on Sept. 27.

