Man charged with explosives on July 4th posts bond, released from Buncombe County jail

ASHEVILLE - One of the men who police say threw improvised explosives at a downtown July 4 celebration has posted bond and has been released from jail.

Chioke Auden Fugate, 23, bonded out early on the morning of July 6, said Aaron Sarver, a spokesperson for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office maintains the jail.

Fugate was charged by the Asheville Police Department with possessing a weapon of mass destruction and going armed to the terror of the people, according to arrest warrants. He threw improvised explosive devices at the remains of the Vance Monument during a July 4 celebration, police say. No one was injured.

The department's bomb squad responded to the scene and located the remnants of an exploded IED at Pack Square, police say.

Another man arrested on those two charges, as well as discharging a firearm in city limits, was still in jail July 6.

Duncan Andrew Small, 30, has a secured bond of $16,000.

Initial bonds are set by magistrates, and adjustments are made by judges according to judgments, attorney arguments and guidelines.

