Man charged with exposing himself to child in Murfreesboro Target

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with exposing himself to a young girl inside a Murfreesboro Target this past weekend.

Officers were initially alerted to an incident of indecent exposure at the Target on Old Fort Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 14.

According to court documents, Nicholas Woodley first approached a young girl in the store and complimented her on her outfit. Woodley then moved a basket he was holding away from his waist and showed the girl his genitalia, according to documents released by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

An officer reportedly saw the incident occur as he was reviewing surveillance footage.

Murfreesboro police reported officers encountered Woodley at the Target on Sunday, Oct. 15 as they were investigating the incident from the day prior. As officers escorted Woodley to the front of the store, court documents allege he repeatedly made efforts to stop walking and go into an aisle away from the front, which caused officers to lose their grip on his arms.

Woodley was charged with indecent exposure with a bond of $1,500.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

