Man charged with failure to register as sex offender as required, Vernon Hills police say

The following items were taken from Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Libertyville police reports and releases. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

VERNON HILLS

SEX OFFENDER

Oscar Hernandez, 28, of Chestnut Street in Waukegan, was charged Dec. 8 with a violation of a sex offender registration for failing to register as required. He was also charged with having an expired registration and a suspended driver’s license. He has a court date scheduled Jan. 10 in Waukegan.

POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

Justin C. Vaughn, 39, of the 1600 block of Vine Avenue in Round Lake Beach, was charged Dec. 16 with unlawful possession of a weapon, forgery, fraudulent driver’s license and possession of several controlled substances and paraphernalia. His court date was Dec. 20 in Waukegan.

THEFT

Rafaela Perez, 24, of the 2300 block of Elim Avenue in Zion, was charged Dec. 17 with retail theft, resisting and having a suspended registration. Perez has a court date scheduled Jan. 4 in Waukegan.

MUNDELEIN

DUI

Oscar Amateco Vargas of Mundelein was charged Dec. 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol. While officers were in the area of Lake Street, they heard a vehicle crash and during their investigation, determined Amateco crashed into a vehicle and was attempting to flee the scene. Amateco Vargas has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Todd Mitchell of Mundelein was charged Dec. 13 with driving under the influence of alcohol. Mitchell has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

Henry Aguayo of Mundelein was charged Dec. 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol. During a traffic offense stop, officers discovered Aguayo was carrying a concealed firearm while intoxicated. He has a court date scheduled in Waukegan.

LIBERTYVILLE

WARRANT

Channetta Payne and Deauntra Turner of the 500 block of S. Genesee Street in Waukegan, were arrested Dec. 15 after officers responded to an in-progress battery in the 200 block of West Maple Avenue. When they located Payne and Turner, neither wanted to pursue charges. Following a records check, though, officers learned both had active warrants for their arrest. Payne, 37, had a warrant out of Lake County. Turner, 26, had a warrant out of Cook County. They were both transported to the Lake County jail.