Man charged in Fairfield murder back in Butler County from Florida

Jul. 13—A Fairfield man held for several months in a Florida jail is scheduled to be in a Butler County courtroom Tuesday for arraignment on charges connected to a fatal shooting in December.

Bijan Michelangelo Jabbari, 24, of Fairfield, was indicted March 17 a Butler County grand jury for murder with a gun specification in the death of Benjamin Burrell on Dec.19.

Jabbari was also indicted for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to court records.

At the time of Jabbari's indictment he was the DeSoto County, Fla., jail, where he had been booked in on Dec. 30 for drug and weapons charges. He was returned to Butler County on Friday and booked into the county jail.

Burrell, 35, was shot on Brittany Lane, where and police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched at 7:39 p.m. . He was taken to Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Assistant Prosecutor Josh Muennich said Burrell was shot outside the entrance to his apartment building during a robbery. He was a manager at an area clothing store with no criminal record. The crime is not drug-related, he said.