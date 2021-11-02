Man charged in Falls murder

Nov. 2—LOCKPORT — A Falls man has been charged in connection with the city's first homicide of 2021.

A Niagara County grand jury has indicted Jamel J. Lyons, 27, on a single count of second-degree murder in the slaying of Allah Reese Jr.

Lyons pleaded not guilty during a brief proceeding before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek. He was ordered held without bail pending an attorney appearance scheduled for Dec. 1.

Falls police were called to a home on the 500 block of 20th Street, at about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 1, for a report of a man who had been laying in the snow for about 30 minutes. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Reese, 26, laying in a snowbank near a porch behind a home.

Reese was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that they had heard a gunshot in the area around 12:30 a.m., but did not see anyone.

Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the shooting or whether Lyons and Reese were known to each other.