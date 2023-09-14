A fatal collision that had claimed the life of one woman and injured several others earlier this summer has resulted in charges.

On July 22 around 11:30 p.m., a white Honda Accord came across the median from the east bound lane on West Dixon Boulevard and crashed head on into a Nissan SUV that was in the west bound lane, according to a Shelby Police incident report.

TaShawn ONeal Hart, the driver of the Honda, was trapped in his car and had to be extricated with tools from the fire department and all three passengers in the SUV were also trapped, the report states. Officers had to smash windows and cut seat belts, according to the report, and only the driver of the SUV was not trapped inside the vehicle. It is not known what caused Hart to cross the median into traffic.

According to police, all three passengers and Hart were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Ana Guerra-Demira, 68, of Forest City, didn’t survive the crash, according to Shelby Police Capt. Chris Flowers.

“Everybody in the car was transported, most had significant injuries,” he said. “One victim ended up passing several days after the crash and the officer, after conducting an investigation and the victim passing away, spoke to the District Attorney’s Office and they took out the appropriate charges.”

Hart, 26, was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and felony death by motor vehicle.

He is being held on a secured $100,000 bond.

According to the report, he had a suspended drivers license at the time of the collision.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man charged in fatal collision in Shelby