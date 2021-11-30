Man charged in fatal crash

Nov. 30—LOCKPORT — A Lockport man was arrested and charged on Monday for a fatal crash that killed a woman in a wheelchair on Aug. 20.

Lockport police charged Stanley Hall, 52, with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Hall pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment before Lockport City Court Judge William Watson

Watson set bail of $10,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Wednesday.

Hall is accused of running down Jeanne Smith, of Lockport, in a crash that occurred at Market and Main streets at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Lockport police patrol officers said they responded to an initial call of a vehicle "possibly striking a party in a wheelchair." When they arrived on the scenes, officers said they found the person in the wheelchair deceased.

She was later identified as Smith.

Officers said they attempted to speak with Hall, but said he appeared to be "suffering from an unknown medical condition." Hall was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.