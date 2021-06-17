Man charged after fatal crash

Jun. 17—A Cobleskill man has been charged with manslaughter after what Cobleskill Police say was an intentional motor vehicle crash around noon Tuesday, June 15.

Cobleskill Village Police said Raymond C. George Jr., 53, drove his vehicle into a building at the Colonial Motel at 1009 E. Main St. in the village around noon. A man identified as James E. Williams Jr., 50, was sitting on a bench outside his room at the motel with his two dogs when he was struck by the vehicle, which continued through the outer wall of the building and into Williams' room, where it came to a stop.

Williams was found trapped in the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

One of Williams' dogs was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment, but was euthanized because of the extent of its injuries, police said in a media release. The other dog died at the scene.

According to police, George left the scene before police arrived, but was found less than a mile away. George was also a resident of the motel, the release said.

An investigation determined George intentionally drove a 2008 Saturn Vue into Williams after an argument between the two men, the release said.

George, a Level 3 sex offender and on parole, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, a Class B felony. He was arraigned in Cobleskill Town Court. He was sent to the Schoharie County jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing, police said, and further charges are pending.

Eleven residents of the motel were displaced after it was determined the building was structurally compromised.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit and troopers, as well as the Otsego County Sheriff Office, the Schoharie County District Attorney and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision assisted in the investigation.