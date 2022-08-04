Man charged in fatal Fayetteville crash July 16 at Raeford and Hoke Loop roads

Amanda Marie Qualls, 25, was killed in a two-car accident at the intersection of Raeford Road and Hoke Loop Road in the early morning hours of July 16, police said. Stephen Patrick Williams, 24, was arrested in her death Monday and charged with felony death by vehicle, failure to stop at a steady red light and driving while impaired.

Two weeks after a Fayetteville woman was killed in an early-morning wreck at a city intersection, Fayetteville police arrested a man in her death, officials said.

Stephen Patrick Williams, 24, was jailed Monday on charges of felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and failure to stop at a red light in the death of Amanda Marie Qualls, 25. Qualls died at the scene of the 1:16 a.m. crash at the intersection of Raeford and Hoke Loop roads July 16, less than a mile from her home, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Williams sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital, the release said.

According to Qualls' obituary, the Fayetteville native worked at her family's restaurant, Caffe Opa, and is survived by a 5-year-old son.

Williams, of the 5700 block of Bastogne Drive, was arrested at the Cumberland County jail at 2:06 p.m. Monday and was released on a $100,000 secured bail the same day.. His vehicle, a black 2016 GMC Sierra truck, was impounded at the time of his arrest, the report said.

