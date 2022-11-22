Man charged with fatal Food Lion parking lot stabbing caught

Nov. 22—LUMBERTON — A woman was fatally stabbed in a parking lot Monday. The man charged with the stabbing is in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Desmond Lee Sampson was taken into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and will be charged with first degree murder.

On Nov. 21 around 4:24 p.m. Lumberton Police officers were dispatched to a person who had been stabbed in the parking lot of a business at 6685 Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton.

According to the report, on arrival officers found a 31-year-old female who had been stabbed multiple times. Aid was administered to the victim but she died on scene, according to police.

Police then searched for Sampson for questioning. During the search, Sampson was considered armed and dangerous. Police asked anyone with information regarding Sampson's whereabouts to call.