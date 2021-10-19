Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Harford County, Maryland State Police says

Mckenna Oxenden and Allana Haynes, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·1 min read

Oct. 19—A 27-year-old man was arrested after a pedestrian died following a hit-and-run incident in Edgewood on Monday afternoon, Maryland State Police said Tuesday.

Anthony Lee Wilson, of Edgewood, is charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle and criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle, according to police.

Police said troopers were called to Pulaski Highway near Reeds Run Road just after noon Monday for a report of a pedestrian being struck.

Police said Wilson, who was driving a 2019 Nissan Versa, was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway when he struck a 31-year-old man. The man was walking on or near the right shoulder of the road when he was struck, police said, and Wilson did not remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was flown by a state police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

The man, who police have not identified pending notification of kin, died Monday evening at the hospital.

Through investigation, police said troopers were able to identify Wilson's vehicle. After being contacted by troopers, Wilson responded to the state police's Bel Air Barrack, where he was arrested, according to police.

Wilson is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center, according to state police, and additional charges are pending. No attorney was listed for him in online court records as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101.

