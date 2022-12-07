A Walnut Hills man is facing charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a former University of Cincinnati swimmer.

Donte Bennie, 50, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, court records show.

Police said Bennie was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra north in the 2200 block of Gilbert Avenue about 3:30 a.m. on July 17 when he struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian, 26-year-old John Miller, was fatally injured, police said. Miller, originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a distance freestyle swimmer for UC.

Police said Bennie, who was not injured, fled the scene but was found by officers a short time later.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed former UC swimmer