Man charged in fatal Hwy. 169 shooting is returned to Minnesota for court hearing today

The man charged in the fatal shooting of a motorist traveling on a highway in Plymouth this summer is scheduled to appear in a Minneapolis court Wednesday afternoon.

Jamal L. Smith, 33, of Chicago, was extradited from a jail in central Illinois, where he was captured on Aug. 24, and booked Tuesday night in the Hennepin County jail.

Smith has a 1:30 p.m. court hearing on charges of second-degree intentional murder and aiding an offender after the fact in connection with the gunfire from his moving vehicle that struck and killed 56-year-old Jay Boughton on July 6 as he drove on southbound Hwy. 169 near Rockford Road with his teenage son at his side.

The hearing will likely take up among other things legal representation for Smith, whose arrest in Decatur came four days after charges were filed on Aug. 20 and then sealed by a judge from public view until Sept. 3.

According to the charges, Boughton's son, Harrison, told police that the suspect's SUV pulled up and his father "gestured" at its driver. Within 10 seconds, the son said, the driver's side passenger window was shattered by a bullet and his father was slumped over.

After finding traffic surveillance video of the suspect's SUV, police tracked it to an Arden Hills veterinary hospital, whose own security video showed the driver wearing a white shirt with a strap across his chest.

On July 23, a towing company told police it had the vehicle in its impound lot. Investigators found it had been rented by a woman in April 2021 and later reported stolen when it wasn't returned.

Police also found a Facebook Live video on Smith's page of him that resembled the suspect in surveillance video.

Boughton's brother-in-law, Stephen Robinson, told WCCO Radio's Susie Jones upon Smith's arrest being announced that authorities told the family that the SUV's driver wanted to move into the right lane, but Boughton gave a shrug toward the SUV before being shot.

Police Chief Erik Fadden has said there was more than one person in the SUV with Smith, but he declined to say how many. According to the charges, two other people are under investigation, but no additional arrests have been announced.

