Man charged in fatal Makiki stabbing makes initial court appearance

Sep. 7—A 53-year-old man charged in connection with Friday's deadly stabbing of a 53-year-old man in Makiki made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court this morning.

Wearing ankle shackles, Samuel M. Spencer III appeared before Judge William Domingo via video conference from the courthouse cellblock for second-degree murder in the death of Kenneth J. Hughes.

He is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million bail.

Honolulu police responded to the stabbing at a clean and sober home at 1735 Mott Smith Drive Friday afternoon.

Officers entered the home which has multiple floors and rooms and saw Spencer shirtless with blood on his legs, arms and back.

When an officer asked whether Spencer was OK, he responded : "I just killed a guy inside there, " said police in court documents.

Police detained Spencer while they investigated.

Officers found Hughes lying in a room covered in blood with stab wounds to his head, neck and chest area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another man who resides in the home told officers he saw Spencer holding a knife with a six-inch blade covered in blood.

A man who lives in a downstairs unit also told police he heard Spencer and Hughes arguing but didn't think anything of it because they argued all the time.

Spencer has an extensive criminal record that includes two felony convictions for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and criminal property damage. His criminal history also includes 10 misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, assault against a law enforcement officer, violation of a protective order and driving without a license.

Spencer also has seven petty misdemeanor convictions for driving under the influence of liquor and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant and four other petty misdemeanor convictions for harassment, reckless driving and assault.