Man charged in fatal Mystic crash makes court appearance

Feb. 1—A 19-year-old man facing manslaughter charges in connection to a fatal crash in Stonington last spring appeared in court in New London on Monday.

Ryan Brown, of 180 Breezy Knoll Drive in Mystic, appeared before Judge Hunchu Kwak in New London Superior Court G.A.10 Monday morning. His case was continued and he is scheduled to appear in court next on March 10.

Brown was charged Dec. 10 with second-degree manslaughter, failure to drive right and use of a hand-held cellphone while driving, nearly eight months after a crash on Coogan Boulevard that left a Norwich woman dead.

According to an affidavit for his arrest, Brown was driving a Jeep Cherokee east on Coogan Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. on April 22 when he crossed the double yellow line and struck the left front end of a westbound Chevy Cruze about 400 yards west of Jerry Browne Road.

Michelle L. McMullen, a 52-year-old health care worker, was killed in the crash. McMullen was a medical assistant at the Hartford HealthCare facility on Jerry Browne Road and had just left work when her car was struck.

She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead 41 minutes after the crash. The cause of death was blunt trauma to the head, trunk and extremities.

According to the affidavit, Brown was pale and bleeding from his head when police arrived to the scene. He was pacing around the road, repeatedly saying "It's all my fault" and "Oh my God. I (expletive) up. When Brown was asked by Officer Brian Discordia what had happened, Brown told him, "I was just texting and driving. I was on my phone. ... Oh my God."

Brown was arraigned in New London Superior Court in December and was released on a $100,000 bond. He faces up to 10 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.