Man charged in fatal Nashville wreck after police say he lied about being passenger

Adrian Abernathy, 29, now faces a vehicular homicide charge after Nashville police said he lied and told officers he was not driving an SUV involved in a fatal wreck on Oct. 16.

A stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit off Interstate 65 north, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Todd Bryant, 29, of Antioch, was killed in the wreck.

At the time, police said Abernathy claimed he was in the rear seat passenger in the SUV and said Bryant was driving. Further investigation showed Abernathy was actually the driver, while Bryant was in the back seat, MNPD said.

Police believe the SUV was traveling more than 100 mph just before the crash.

Abernathy faces charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication; three counts of reckless aggravated assault; felony reckless endangerment; unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon; gun theft; vehicle theft; and providing false information to police. He is also on federal probation.

He was still on the loose as of Wednesday evening, MNPD said.

Police ask anyone who sees Abernathy or knows his whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

