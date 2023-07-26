Man charged in fatal Palmetto Crossing shooting from 2020

Jul. 26—An Allendale County man has been arrested in connection to a 2020 fatal shooting in Aiken.

Richard Lee Garvin Jr., 25, of Fairfax, was arrested July 25 and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection to a fatal shooting at Palmetto Crossing Apartments, according to a media release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Garvin's arrest comes from an ongoing investigation and with assistance from the ATF RAGE Task Force, FBI, 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office, Barnwell police and sheriff's offices in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties.

More arrested are expected in the case.

On Nov. 29, 2020, police respond to a shooting on Sandlapper Drive at the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex and found 34-year-old TyQuan Graham dead. Warrants allege it was a retaliatory-style shooting.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Aiken Public Safety or Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Garvin is listed as inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.