Man charged in fatal Shelby Park shooting of Keiahtee Terrell

Metro Nashville police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting 29-year-old Keiahtee Terrell last month in a parking lot in Shelby Park during a fight between the two.

Marcus Gurley, 33, was arrested Friday on a charge of suspected criminal homicide and is being held at the Davidson County Jail Downtown Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, records show. He is also charged with two counts of violating restraining orders. He is not eligible for release because of domestic violence-related charges.

He does not have an attorney listed in his files. A court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Police were called to the parking lot on Shelby Avenue near South 20th Street shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 22, finding Terrell dead in a grassy area nearby, according to a news release issued by the department at the time. Terrell had been shot multiple times.

Investigators have still not released a suspected motive in the case.

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @FrankGluck.

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest political news, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience, and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man charged in fatal Shelby Park shooting in Nashville last month