Man charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in North Seattle

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a north Seattle apartment Monday evening, according to charging documents.

Kenny M. Lee is being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault for injuring another person.

Charging documents state Lee shot and killed a teen while under the influence of drugs and fired shots at a car from his second-floor bedroom window, wounding a person.

On Monday, police were called after 9 p.m. to the 14300 block of Lenora Place North for reports of someone shooting a gun out of an apartment window.

A 911 caller stated her nephew was the person who was shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, a woman came out of the apartment and told police her nephew was still inside with another person.

The woman told police her nephew was “high on drugs and the shooting had occurred earlier, but she was too afraid to call 911.”

Lee eventually came out of the apartment after negotiations and was taken into custody, according to court records.

When police went inside the apartment, they found a dead teen.

Police also found 18 9mm casings outside the apartment building, court records state.

Investigators determined the shooting had occurred earlier and at around the same time they were also called to a Krispy Kreme, located in the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue North, for another shooting.

They found a man at the Krispy Kreme location who was bleeding from his hand due to a laceration from a bullet. The car he was in had several bullet holes — three on the rear, two on the right rear door and one on the front passenger window, police said.

Police said that after the victim dropped his friend off at the apartment complex, his car was shot at a few seconds later.

The victim called 911 after getting a safe distance away.

It wasn’t until later when Lee’s aunt was questioned that police found out that the two shootings were connected.

Lee’s aunt said she lived with him and at about 3 p.m. she heard Lee and the victim, who had been over since Sunday, rolling on the floor and thought they were just playing. She said that was something they had done in the past, according to court records. But she then heard gunfire and called out to her nephew, whom she said did not respond.

Police said that she saw three handguns and four long guns on Lee’s bed at about 2 p.m. but said Lee normally kept them in the closet. She also told police no one else was in the apartment and she did not hear anyone leave.

It wasn’t until hours later that she decided to call 911.

On Thursday, Lee made his first court appearance and his bail was set at $2 million.

His next appearance is expected on April 21, when a plea will be entered.

