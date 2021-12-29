Man charged in fatal shooting of 21-year-old in West Baltimore

A 25-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot a man in West Baltimore earlier this month.

Police say that Dorrell Jackson, who court records indicate lives in West Baltimore, shot and killed 21-year-old Amir Whyee in the 500 block of Random Road the afternoon of Dec. 1.

Jackson also faces charges of armed robbery and first-degree assault in another case, according to online court records, which do not list an attorney for Jackson.