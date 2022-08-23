Man charged in fatal shooting

Aug. 23—HIGH POINT — A 41-year-old High Point man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of another man Monday afternoon in the northern part of the city.

Marcus C. Dilworth is charged with first-degree murder and prohibited weapons possession by a felon in the death of Terrance J. Parms, 32, of High Point, the High Point Police Department announced Tuesday.

Parms was shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 4300 block of Garden Club Street, which is listed on Dilworth's arrest report as the street where he lives. Garden Club Street intersects Skeet Club Road near Johnson Street.

According to his arrest report, Dilworth was arrested without incident shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at his residence. Police had said Monday only that a suspect was in custody.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting, including any possible motive.

Dilworth was being held Tuesday in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

Dilworth has a record of convictions since 1997 in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, including larceny and breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods, assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, but was given suspended sentences and probation, according to records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He was last convicted on assault charges in 2015.

The shooting of Parms was the city's 11th homicide this year.

