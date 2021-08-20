Man charged in fatal shooting at ABQ motel

Aug. 20—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A homeless man has been charged with shooting another man to death in June outside a motel in Northeast Albuquerque.

Nicholas Avalos, 24, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the June 14 death of 26-year-old Marcus Bowman.

Avalos is currently being held in the Quay County Detention Center.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to a shooting at Motel 1 on Candelaria, just east of Interstate 25, and found Bowman shot to death. Surveillance footage showed a man shoot Bowman before he collapsed to the ground.

Bowman's mother told police that she heard a man named "Nico" killed her son, which led detectives to Avalos, who was booked in the Quay County Detention Center. On Aug. 4 the detective went to the jail and spoke to Avalos, who told police he killed Bowman.

Avalos said Bowman was "being aggressive" toward him outside the motel before Avalos shot him and ran off. Avalos told police he threw the gun into an arroyo near Carlisle and Interstate 40 but officers didn't find it after a search.

Relatives of Bowman could not be reached but an obituary called him the Albuquerque native a "caring and loving person with all who knew him" who "was always held in the highest regard."

"Marcus' love of family and friends was unmatched, he was reliable, dependable and had a heart of gold," the obituary states. "Marcus left us with wonderful memories and a hole in our hearts."