Man charged with fatal shooting in Camden's Fairview section

CAMDEN - A city man is accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding another in the Fairview neighborhood.

Avonte Muse, 19, allegedly killed 33-year-old Akeem Jenkins of Camden on Oct. 27, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

A 32-year-old woman survived her wounds from the 8 p.m. gun attack in an apartment parking lot on the 2800 block of Hull Road.

Surveillance video showed a man exiting a car in an lot, then shooting several times at Jenkins and the woman, a probable cause statement says.

The gunman wore distinctive clothing and had a mask that covered only part of his face, the statement said.

Police arrested Muse on an unrelated charge on Nov. 4, when he was wearing clothing that matched the gunman's.

A member of Muse's family then identified him from a still image taken from the murder-scene video, the statement said.

Muse is being held at Camden County Jail.

He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The charges are only allegations. Muse has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Avonte Muse is charged with murder and aggravated assault