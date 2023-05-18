Man charged in fatal shooting inside Quick Stop on West 18th Street in Erie

A 22-year-old Erie man fatally shot inside a westside convenience store on Tuesday night had just entered the store after arriving in a vehicle when another man raised a gun and fired it at him before the armed man fled the store, according to Erie police.

Erie police detectives investigating the shooting said they used surveillance video from the store and from a nearby street, along with other evidence, to identify the accused shooter as a 26-year-old city man.

Jaquan O. Harris was taken into police custody on Wednesday afternoon and was later arraigned on criminal homicide, first-degree murder and other charges in the victim's death.

Harris was placed in the Erie County Prison without bond.

The victim, whom Erie police said appeared to have been shot in the chest, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at 8:24 p.m. at UPMC Hamot. An autopsy on the man was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Thursday morning that he would not be releasing the victim's name until the autopsy is completed.

The shooting happened at the Quick Stop, at 408 W. 18th St., on Tuesday at about 7:50 p.m. Responding officers found the victim on the floor near the drink coolers inside the store, police reported on Wednesday.

Detectives who charged Harris wrote in his criminal complaint that surveillance video from inside the store showed a suspect later identified as Harris entering the store and remaining in the first aisle, gathering bags of chips. As the suspect turned back toward the store's counter, he observed a vehicle pull up and the victim exit the front passenger seat, according to information in the complaint.

As the victim entered the store and turned toward the suspect, the suspect raised a black handgun and fired at least one round at the victim, who fell to the ground. Three store patrons and the store's clerk were in the area when the gun was fired, according to the complaint.

The suspect exited the store after the shooting and ran east and then north through the 1700 block of Chestnut Street, detectives wrote in the complaint.

Additional surveillance video that detectives obtained from a location in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street captured footage before and after the shooting. The suspect is seen with others outside of a residence on the block and is seen entering and exiting a vehicle, according to the complaint.

Detectives said they received information from a witness that identified Harris as being in the group captured on surveillance video on Chestnut Street. Harris was also identified from surveillance video inside the Quick Stop, according to the complaint.

Detectives wrote that they used law enforcement records and photographs to identify Harris as the suspect in the shooting.

The victim's death, if ultimately ruled a homicide by Cook following Thursday's autopsy, will be at least the fourth in Erie so far this year.

The Erie County Coroner's Office has still not ruled on the manner of death in two other recent cases.

In one of the cases, Andrea Newberry, 43, died on May 3 after she was found unresponsive inside an East 17th Street apartment two days earlier. Erie police charged Joseph L. Knight, 39, with aggravated assault and other offenses, accusing him of choking Newberry and rendering her unconscious during an altercation inside the apartment on May 1.

In the other case, William Rickert, 24, died after he was shot while he and others were at a residence in the 1100 block of East 26th Street recording music on Saturday night. Police charged Graham C. Kelly II, 31, with involuntary manslaughter and other offenses after they said Kelly told police he was holding a gun and was stretching when the weapon fired and a shot struck Rickert in the head.

In addition to the homicide charges, Harris faces felony firearms and aggravated assault charges and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering, simple assault and weapon possession in Tuesday night's shooting.

