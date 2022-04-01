Man charged in fatal shooting at Overland Park house said it was an accident: affidavit

A Topeka man charged in the death of a woman at a vacation rental house in Overland Park allegedly told witnesses that the shooting was an accident, according to an affidavit released Friday.

Anthony Duane Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder in Johnson County in connection with the killing of 46-year-old Cheryl “Sharell” Holloman, of Wichita.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Smith’s attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

Overland Park police responded around 6 a.m. March 20 to a residence in the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace after receiving a call that someone had been shot.

Officers noticed several people outside the house, according to the affidavit released by Johnson County District Court. Smith came out of the residence and was detained.

Several witnesses whose names were redacted told investigators that there was a birthday party at the house. One person said everyone had left earlier to go to Baccala strip club in Kansas City.

Guests returned to the house around 3 a.m.

A couple people denied hearing the shooting while others said they did hear a gunshot. One of them ran to Holloman who screamed, “I’ve been shot!” according to witnesses.

Holloman was taken to Saint Luke’s South Hospital, witnesses said. She was then airlifted to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where she died during surgery.

At the residence, witnesses heard Smith say he had shot Holloman but that it was an accident, the affidavit said.

Investigators obtained a Ring video where Smith allegedly is heard saying he “didn’t mean to do that,” the affidavit said.