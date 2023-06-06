Man charged in fatal shooting at Rochester high-rise

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting at high-rise apartment building in Rochester.

Joshua Rodriguez, of Rochester, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of of 22-year-old Roje Lowry. The shooting took place on the 9th floor of the high-rise building located at 150 VanAuker St. on May 26.

Rochester police said Rodriguez and Lowry were acquaintances, but declined to comment on a motive.

Van Aucker Street is located near Rochester's Corn Hill neighborhood, just west of Ford Street.

Rodriguez was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court today.

