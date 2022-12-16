Man charged in fatal shooting in South Memphis

A man is charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in South Memphis.

On June 29, Memphis Police responded to the 1200 block of Race Street about a man who had been shot.

They found the victim unresponsive.

He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead, according to an affidavit.

A witness said a man in a lime green mask was shooting, along with five other men in a white Infiniti SUV, records show.

Anonymous tips indicated a man called Polu was involved in the homicide, police said.

Further investigation revealed Polu was possibly Demarcus Taylor, 27.

A witness identified him in a photo lineup as someone at the scene wearing a green mask and having a gun.

According to the affidavit, another witness identified Taylor as the shooter.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.

