Man charged after fatal shooting Sunday in Georgetown at a club

A Conway man has been charged with murder after police say he shot someone outside a nightclub Sunday, according to authorities.

Darius Grant, 28, also faces a possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Grant shot 35-year-old Enis Jenerette, of Conway, following a verbal altercation.

The incident happened at a club off of Old Pee Dee Road. Authorities did not disclose the name of the establishment or what time the shooting happened.