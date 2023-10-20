Man charged in fatal shooting of twin brother in Surprise

A man was booked in jail on murder charges related to his twin brothers’ killing Wednesday in Surprise.

Michael Angelo Leone, 58, is charged with suspicion of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his twin brother, Nicholas Leone, according to court documents and police.

Officers arrested Michael Leone after responding at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at his brother’s home in an area between North Verde Vista Drive and North Carlton Lane in Surprise, court documents show. Inside the home, officers found Nicholas dead in the living room with multiple gunshots to the right side of his back, according to documents.

Michael had called 911 and said that while he was alone with Nicholas, his brother stabbed him and held a knife to his face and neck, and had shot at him, but he could not remember how many times, court documents said. Documents mention Michael added he left two firearms on a chair inside the home.

Prior order of protection served

Nicholas had an order of protection served Aug. 18, calling for Michael to have no contact with him, not commit any crimes or have any firearms, court documents show.

During questioning in the case, according to documents, Michael said he knew about the order and that Nicholas invited him to stay at the home a few weeks prior because he was homeless. Michael said Nicholas would threaten him by pointing firearms and knives at him, but he did not call 911 and chose to stay because of his homelessness, court documents mention.

According to documents, Michael said that Nicholas woke him on Wednesday morning and was acting erratically and ordering him to leave, refusing to return his cellphone so he could call a friend for a ride. Michael told police that Nicholas assaulted him as he asked him to leave and threatened him with a firearm and knives, the documents continue.

During the 911 call, Michael told police he was seated in the home when Nicholas pulled out a handgun and started shooting at him, before he fired back several times with a Kimber 357 revolver, court documents show. Michael said he was not harmed in the shooting and that he had fired several times at his brother, according to court documents.

Police confirmed in a Thursday news release that Nicholas fired at Michael, but did not indicate who was thought to be the initial shooter.

History between brothers revealed

Court records reveal Michael Leone was previously released from the Maricopa County Jail pending charges related to an Aug. 20 case of speeding, unlawful flight and reckless driving. Court documents state there was an assault incident between the brothers on Aug. 20 and a criminal damage incident two days later, as well as a prior history of domestic violence.

Per conditions of his release, he was barred from possessing any weapons, the documents said. He admitted to using cocaine over the past few days, according to court documents.

Michael Leone is jailed with no bond, according to jail and court records. He has a preliminary hearing for Oct. 27.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Michael Angelo Leone charged in fatal shooting of twin brother