Man charged in fatal south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – Charges are filed in a fatal south St. Louis shooting.

48-year-old Shane Richmond is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Investigators said that he shot and killed a man at an apartment building on South Broadway and Dover Street on Tuesday morning.

Court documents added that Richmond is the property manager for the apartment building and the victim was inside a vacant unit.

