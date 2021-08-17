Man charged in fatal stabbing

Aug. 16—A Muskogee man wanted on a first-degree murder charge has been returned to Oklahoma to face charges.

Eric Robin Damien Adcock, 40, is charged with stabbing to death Isaiah Blane Westmoreland on March 6. Adcock is being held without bond in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.

Westmoreland, 21, of Haskell, was stabbed "in the chest with a sharp object," court documents state.

The stabbing took place in front of the residence where Adcock was living in the 2000 block of Columbus Avenue. Westmoreland was found near the street, unresponsive and taken to Saint Francis Hospital emergency room in Muskogee where he was pronounced dead.

"Mr. Adcock, sometime after the incident, fled Muskogee, and he ultimately was caught on the West coast," said Orvil Loge, district attorney.

Loge said he did not know what the motive was for the stabbing.

Adcock was returned to Muskogee by U.S. marshals. Adcock's girlfriend, Lori Michele Smith, 47, of Muskogee, fled to the West coast with Adcock. She is charged as an accessory and was arrested on the West coast with Adcock. She has not been extradited, Loge said.

Adcock will be back in Muskogee County District Court on Aug. 30 for a date to be set for preliminary hearing. At the conclusion of the hearing, a judge will determine if a crime was committed and if Adcock was the person who committed it.

No court date has been set for Smith.