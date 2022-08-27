Suspect in fatal road-rage stabbing of motorist near the Magnificent Mile charged, police say

A 25-year-old man was slated to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon following the fatal stabbing of another motorist in the Near North neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Alan Saenz Perez was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street Tuesday about 7 p.m.

The victim drove away after being stabbed and stopped in front of a police officer in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue before dying. He was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Perez, of the 2200 block of West 50th Place, surrendered to police Thursday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said.