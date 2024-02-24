Man charged in fatal stabbing in Northumberland County

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One man is dead after a fatal stabbing on Friday evening.

At 5:49 p.m., Troopers responded to the intersection of Cummings Street and Northumberland Alley for a report of a man stabbed, according to a report.

The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating the homicide, but have the suspect, 22-year-old Preston Bennett in custody.

The victim, 28-year-old Kyle Christiensen, died Saturday morning at the hospital, according to a post made by the Monroe Coroner Office.

