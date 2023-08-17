Man charged in fatal stabbing over bike in Southwest Albuquerque

Aug. 16—An Albuquerque man allegedly stabbed a one-time friend 15 times — killing him — during a dispute over a bicycle in June outside a church on the West Side.

Quebin Casarez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in the June 22 death of Alfred Duran, 40.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives arrested Casarez on Wednesday afternoon.

Casarez had a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to court in July after his dog got loose and bit someone, according to court records. He has been arrested several times since 2018 for various property crimes and drug-related charges.

An online obituary said Duran, known as "Alfy" by friends, "departed this world leaving behind a void that will be felt deeply." He was described as "a true friend to everyone."

A picture showed him clad in a suit, smelling a bouquet of flowers with a corner of a smile peeking out from the petals. His father wrote, "I love you son," on the obituary page, signing it "dad."

Police responded around 8 p.m. to the Southwest Heights Church, south of Sage and 98th, and found Duran fatally stabbed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. A woman told police she saw Duran get stabbed and she followed the suspect, taking pictures of him with her phone.

Police said video cameras captured Duran and the suspect walking together before the suspect stabbed Duran multiple times, even after Duran fell to the ground, and took Duran's wallet before fleeing.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers shared a photo of the suspect and, according to police, Duran's girlfriend told police the man looked like his friend "Chino." She said the pair had a falling out after Duran lent Chino his bike, which he never returned.

The girlfriend told police Duran had planned to confront Chino about the bike the next time they saw each other, according to the complaint. Another person came forward and told police Chino had bragged about stabbing Duran "until he could not move anymore."

Police said they identified the suspect as Casarez through domestic violence calls at the home where "Chino" reportedly lived. In one of the calls, Casarez's mother told police her son had schizophrenia and was armed with a knife.

Detectives further matched Casarez to the suspect's photo using an officer's lapel video from a Walmart shoplifting incident that Casarez was detained in days before the homicide.