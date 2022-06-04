Man charged in fatal Swampscott crash

Jun. 3—SWAMPSCOTT — A West Newbury man is facing charges of manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed his passenger in Swampscott last December, the Essex District Attorney's office announced.

Bryan Petruccelli, 25, of West Newbury, pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Wednesday in Lynn District Court.

His passenger in the 2005 Honda Accord he was driving, Christopher Mateo, 33, of Lynn, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the area of 245 Paradise Road (Route 1A) when, investigators say, Petruccelli lost control and struck a tree.

Petruccelli was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, police said at the time.

The crash was investigated by Swampscott and state police and the district attorney's office.

Lynn District Court Judge James LaMothe ordered Petruccelli detained at least through a hearing Friday to determine whether he poses a danger if released.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

